Bulacan bettor wins P46 million lotto pot

The player correctly guessed the six-digit winning combination 38-07-16-44-15-42, which had a total jackpot prize of P46.13 million, according to Melquiades Robles, general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Marilao, Bulacan won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Wednesday night.

The player correctly guessed the six-digit winning combination 38-07-16-44-15-42, which had a total jackpot prize of P46.13 million, according to Melquiades Robles, general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Fourteen other players won P32,000 each for guessing five of the six-digit winning combination.

The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.