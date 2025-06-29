^

Nation

Military reservists group inducts 400 new members in Ilocos Norte

Philstar.com
June 29, 2025 | 10:24am
Cap: Lt. Col. Michael L. Romero (standing 4th from right), commander of the 2nd Air Force Wing Reserve and ARRAPI Chairman, poses with other officials and reservist, including Ilocos Norte Gov. Cecilia Marcos, after the mass oathtaking of the reservists in Batac, Ilocos Norte.

BATAC, Ilocos Norte — In an effort to boost the local defense and disaster response capacity of the province, the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines (ARRAPI) has formally inducted 400 new reservists in a simple ceremony held in the city recently.

No less than Lt. Col. Michael L. Romero, commander of the 2nd Air Force Wing Reserve and ARRAPI Chairman, led the mass oath-taking in a festive atmosphere witnessed by officials of the province and the families of the reservists.

“We are building a modern Reserve Force — one that is local, responsive, and led by people who know the heart of their communities,” Romero.

Romero also expressed his gratitude to Brig. Gen. Danilo Dupiag, acting Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs (AFP OJ9), for convening the event, and Lt. Col. Mel Agpaoa, Army Reservist Brigade Commander of Ilocos Norte for hosting the event.

He also thanked Ilocos Norte Gov. Cecilia Marcos for gracing the occasion — she being a Philippine Air Force reservist.

Marcos, according PAF 2nd ARCEN Col. Mark Yambing and AFRC Commander Major-General Pablo Rustria, will soon be officially designated as Search and Rescue Squadron Commander and Advanced Command Post (ACP) leader of Laoag, Ilocos Norte under the 2nd Air Force Wing Reserve.

With the addition of 400 new Ilocano reservists, ARRAPI’s national strength now exceeds 5,000 members — composed of reservists and administrators from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

Among the key ARRAPI leaders and commanders present were CDR Peter Negrido (Navy Reserve), Lt. Col Vladimir Mata (Brigade Commander, Ilocos Norte Marine Reserve), Lt. Col. Gel Bonggat (Battalion Commander, Ilocos Norte Marines Reserve) and Lt. Col. Mel Agpaoa (Army Reservist Brigade Commander, Ilocos Norte).

“This is not just a ceremony, it is a statement that Ilocos Norte is ready,” said Agpaoa.

For her part, Negrido said: “Search and rescue is essential in every disaster-prone province.”

“This ceremony shows that patriotism begins in our local communities,” Mata.

“Handa kaming magsilbi para sa bayan at Ilocos Norte,” Bonggat.

Dupiag likewise praised the Ilocos Norte mobilization as a model for the rest of the country, saying: “Ilocos Norte has raised the bar. This is how we prepare our people for service — through unity, leadership and discipline.”

ARMY RESERVIST

ARRAPI
