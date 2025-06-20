TNVS driver nabbed for rape, Robbery

The suspect, identified only as Michael Lou, was collared in a pursuit operation, the NBI said.

MANILA, Philippines — A transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver has been arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Cainta, Rizal for allegedly raping and robbing a passenger.

Reports said a young woman booked a ride through a TNVS app at around 3 a.m. on June 15 from the southern part of Metro Manila.

The victim said she fell asleep during the trip and woke up to find the suspect allegedly sexually assaulting her.

“She pleaded him to stop, but he continued the assault and punched her in the abdomen when she resisted,” the NBI said.

The victim said she managed to escape when the suspect moved toward the front of the vehicle to possibly grab a weapon.

She said the suspect sped away, taking her bag, which contained her phone, a necklace worth P35,000 and other items.

The following day, the victim and her parents filed a complaint at the NBI.

A manhunt was launched for the suspect, who was located with the help of the registered owner of the vehicle.