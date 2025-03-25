^

11 arrested, 2 drug dens shut down in PDEA 12 operations

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 5:12pm
11 arrested, 2 drug dens shut down in PDEA 12 operations
The drug den operator and his cohorts, apprehended by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 12 in General Santos City, are now detained and awaiting prosecution.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 12 seized P516,800 worth of shabu, arrested 11 individuals, and shut down two drug dens in separate operations over the course of two days.

Benjamin Recites, director of PDEA-12, told reporters on Tuesday, March 25, that their agents first apprehended a drug den owner and four others during a raid on Sunday, March 23, in Barangay San Roque, Koronadal City, the capital of Region 12.

PDEA-12 agents confiscated P374,000 worth of shabu from the five suspects as they searched their drug den in the area, based on a warrant issued by a local court.

In a separate operation on Monday morning, March 24, another team of PDEA-12 agents arrested a drug den operator and five others in an entrapment operation in Barangay Fatima, General Santos City.

The six suspects were immediately frisked and handcuffed by PDEA-12 agents after selling P142,000 worth of shabu to them during a tradeoff inside the premises of their drug den in a secluded area of Barangay Fatima.

Recites said the suspects arrested in the two separate operations in neighboring cities will be prosecuted for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He also said that both anti-narcotics operations were assisted by local officials and units from the Police Regional Office-12.

