Mindanao military heads vow support for new BARMM chief

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Top military officials in Mindanao have affirmed their commitment to support the new chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

This as President Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos Jr. appointed Abdularaof Macacua as the new BARMM Interim Chief, replacing Ahod Ebrahim in the region's leadership.

In separate statements, 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Commander Major General Donald Gumiran and Western Mindanao Command Commander Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete affirmed their commitment to upholding the rule of law and the chain of command regarding presidential appointments.

For his part, Nafarrete expressed confidence that a “bright future” awaits under Macacua's leadership, noting that these changes are “crucial steps” toward achieving the aspirations of the Bangsamoro people.

“As we move forward, we reaffirm our commitment to the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the Bangsamoro Organic Law. We will continue to work together to build a peaceful and prosperous BARMM,” the commander said.

On the other hand, Gumiran emphasized their support for the leadership change, which he believes will lead to a more stable Bangsamoro region.

“We remain ready to work hand-in-hand with the Bangsamoro Government, the Philippine National Police, and other key stakeholders to ensure the success of this leadership transition and the upcoming parliamentary elections… Sama-sama nating isulong ang kapayapaan, katarungan, at maayos na pamamahala sa Bangsamoro,” Gumiran said.

Both leaders also thanked Ebrahim for his service, noting that under his leadership, the region prospered and will continue to do so under the new administration.

In an interview, former Maguindanao del Sur governor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu also denied that there is any brewing conflict within the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), noting that all parties recognize Macacua's leadership.

Mangudadatu said that while some individuals might have comments regarding the new interim BARMM chief's appointment, there is no question about Macacua’s authority within the MILF.

“He (Macacua) was a true part of the movement and demonstrated progressive leadership when he served as governor of Maguindanao del Norte prior to his new position,” said Mangudadatu.