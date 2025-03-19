^

Nation

Mindanao military heads vow support for new BARMM chief

Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 6:38pm
Mindanao military heads vow support for new BARMM chief
The Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Top military officials in Mindanao have affirmed their commitment to support the new chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

This as President Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos Jr. appointed Abdularaof Macacua as the new BARMM Interim Chief, replacing Ahod Ebrahim in the region's leadership. 

In separate statements, 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Commander Major General Donald Gumiran and Western Mindanao Command Commander Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete affirmed their commitment to upholding the rule of law and the chain of command regarding presidential appointments.

For his part, Nafarrete expressed confidence that a “bright future” awaits under Macacua's leadership, noting that these changes are “crucial steps” toward achieving the aspirations of the Bangsamoro people.

“As we move forward, we reaffirm our commitment to the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the Bangsamoro Organic Law. We will continue to work together to build a peaceful and prosperous BARMM,” the commander said.

On the other hand, Gumiran emphasized their support for the leadership change, which he believes will lead to a more stable Bangsamoro region.

“We remain ready to work hand-in-hand with the Bangsamoro Government, the Philippine National Police, and other key stakeholders to ensure the success of this leadership transition and the upcoming parliamentary elections… Sama-sama nating isulong ang kapayapaan, katarungan, at maayos na pamamahala sa Bangsamoro,” Gumiran said.

Both leaders also thanked Ebrahim for his service, noting that under his leadership, the region prospered and will continue to do so under the new administration.

In an interview, former Maguindanao del Sur governor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu also denied that there is any brewing conflict within the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), noting that all parties recognize Macacua's leadership.

Mangudadatu said that while some individuals might have comments regarding the new interim BARMM chief's appointment, there is no question about Macacua’s authority within the MILF. 

“He (Macacua) was a true part of the movement and demonstrated progressive leadership when he served as governor of Maguindanao del Norte prior to his new position,” said Mangudadatu.

BARMM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comedian shot dead in Pampanga

Comedian shot dead in Pampanga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
 A stand-up comedian was shot dead in a beerhouse in Angeles, Pampanga on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-DPWH officials in vehicle ghost repair get 300 years

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Former Department of Public Works and Highways assistant director Florendo Arias and five other erstwhile officials of the DPWH were sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for multiple counts of graft and...
Nation
fbtw
DPWH special committee to probe collapse of Isabela bridge

DPWH special committee to probe collapse of Isabela bridge

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
he Department of Public Works and Highways  has formed a special committee to thoroughly investigate the collapse of...
Nation
fbtw

Backdoor routes in Philippines persist – BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Traffickers are still using the country’s backdoor routes to lure more victims into working for scam hubs abroad that are similar to Philippine offshore gaming operators, according to the Bureau of Immigr...
Nation
fbtw
Lawyer killed in Maguindanao attack

Lawyer killed in Maguindanao attack

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A female lawyer was killed while her partner, who is also a lawyer, was wounded in an ambush in Datu Odin Sinsuat in ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Darryl Yap faces cyberlibel raps over 'Paloma&rsquo; teaser

Darryl Yap faces cyberlibel raps over 'Paloma’ teaser

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
‘Paloma’ teaser Two counts of cyberlibel have been filed against Darryl Yap before a Muntinlupa court over his...
Nation
fbtw

ACG nabs 126 for cybercrimes

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Up to 126 people were arrested across the country in February for cybercrimes, the police Anti-Cybercrime Group reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Reward offered for arrest of Boracay tourist killers

Reward offered for arrest of Boracay tourist killers

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
A cash reward of P100,000 has been offered for anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest of the killers...
Nation
fbtw
Negros Oriental areas tagged as poll hotspots

Negros Oriental areas tagged as poll hotspots

By Gilbert P. Bayoran | 19 hours ago
All 25 cities and municipalities in Negros Oriental have been tagged as areas of concern for the May 12 elections by the provincial...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with