Minor eruption at Taal logged on February 16

The Taal Volcano during a minor phreatic eruption on Feb. 16, 2025, as recorded by the agency's IP camera in Brgy. Buco, Talisay and Brgy. Barigon, Agoncillo, Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) monitored a minor phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano on Sunday, February 16.

According to Phivolcs' report on Sunday morning, Taal generated a 900-meter plume that "drifted towards the general west."

The eruption lasted for three minutes and 27 seconds, the agency added.

Phivolcs also reported three volcanic tremors, with durations ranging from four to 12 minutes.

This was the second minor phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano since Saturday, February 15, when it released 407 tons of sulfur dioxide.

However, it remains under Alert Level 1.

Following the eruption, the agency warned of possible sudden steam or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and the accumulation or release of toxic gases from the volcano.

Phivolcs also cautioned the public against entering Taal Volcano Island, particularly the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, or lingering near Taal Lake.

The state seismologists also advised against flying any aircraft near the volcano's summit.