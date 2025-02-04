Villager dead, MILF leaderâ€™s son hurt in Maguindanao del Sur attacks

Villager dead, MILF leader’s son hurt in Maguindanao del Sur attacks

Misuari Unos, riding a motorcycle, died instantly from gunshot wounds following an ambush in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur on Feb. 3, 2024.

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen killed a Moro villager and injured the son of a commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in two separate ambushes in Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, February 3.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Tuesday, February 4, that Misuari Unos died instantly from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack by gunmen in Buluan, the capital town of Maguindanao del Sur.

The assailants who attacked Unos immediately fled the scene, according to a report from the Buluan Municipal Police Station to Brig. Gen. Macapaz's office at Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Three hours later, gunmen seriously wounded Samuel Dandua in a separate attack along a highway in Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur.

Dandua, the son of MILF commander Salonga Dandua, was swiftly rushed to a hospital by local officials who responded to the incident.

Dandua was riding his motorcycle when he was attacked by gunmen positioned along the route.

His attackers had managed to escape before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials arrived at the scene.