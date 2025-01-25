^

Nation

Pasig court extends Quiboloy’s hospital stay

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
January 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Pasig court extends Quiboloyâ€™s hospital stay
Fugitive and doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing human trafficking charges, arrives at the Pasig Regional Trial Court for an arraignment on Sept. 13, 2024.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A Regional Trial Court in Pasig City has allowed detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy to remain in hospital while he is being treated for pneumonia.

Defense lawyer Israelito Torreon said the court did not specify a duration for the hospital stay, adding that further rulings would depend on the results of medical tests and doctors’ recommendations.

Quiboloy faces a human trafficking case before the Pasig court and was hospitalized on Jan. 18 for community-acquired pneumonia.

“As of now, the warden is given the discretion as to whether or not he will be hospitalized either in Pasig Regional Hospital or in the Philippine Heart Center,” Torreon said. 

He attributed Quiboloy’s illness to poor ventilation at the Pasig City Jail, noting that the 74-year-old religious leader was “used to nature.” 

This is the second time Quiboloy has been hospitalized since his arrest in August last year. He was treated for an irregular heartbeat in November, a medical furlough that was later extended due to a mouth infection from dental implants.

As for the latest court proceedings, Torreon said the cross-examination of Amanda, one of Quiboloy’s accusers, “lasted nearly three hours and was far from complete.”

Amanda accused Quiboloy of subjecting her to forced labor and sexual exploitation. 

Quiboloy attended the hearing through video conference while co-accused Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemane, Paulene Canada and Jackielyn Roy were physically present in court.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Local execs, relatives to give burial honors to 2 soldiers killed in Basilan

Local execs, relatives to give burial honors to 2 soldiers killed in Basilan

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Relatives of the two soldiers killed in an ambush in Sumisip, Basilan, on Wednesday, January 22, will arrange separate "hero’s...
Nation
fbtw
Police, PDEA work to identify cohorts of 2 traffickers busted in Iligan City

Police, PDEA work to identify cohorts of 2 traffickers busted in Iligan City

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Police agents are assisting the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in identifying the accomplices of two drug dealers, described...
Nation
fbtw
Legislation eyed vs rising cost of goods

Legislation eyed vs rising cost of goods

8 hours ago
A party-list group vowed to prioritize urgent legislation that would address the skyrocketing prices of basic goods as soon...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos names new BFAR chief

Marcos names new BFAR chief

8 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed Elizer Salilig as the new national director of the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Gunmen ambush soldiers securing UN reps; 2 dead

Gunmen ambush soldiers securing UN reps; 2 dead

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
Two soldiers were killed while 12 others were wounded when gunmen ambushed Army troopers securing representatives of the United...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

3,962 new lawyers take oath

By Daphne Galvez | 52 minutes ago
The successful 2024 Bar examinees took their oath and signed the Roll of Attorneys to become full-fledged lawyers at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City yesterday, the Supreme Court said.
Nation
fbtw

Students vie to represent Philippines in global math olympics

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 52 minutes ago
About 3,000 Filipino students are slated to compete for a chance to represent the country in global mathematics competitions this year, the Mathematics Trainers Guild of the Philippines (MTG) announced Thursday...
Nation
fbtw
Quake disrupts classes in Zamboanga City

Quake disrupts classes in Zamboanga City

By Christine Boton | 52 minutes ago
Up to 27 public schools in this city suspended classes yesterday as classrooms sustained damage from the magnitude 5.8 earthquake...
Nation
fbtw

Speedy resolution of Cotabato mayor’s plunder case sought

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 52 minutes ago
Members of the Sangguniang Panglunsod of Cotabato and private citizens have urged the Office of the Ombudsman to speed up the investigation of a plunder case filed against Mayor Mohammed Ali Matabalao and four other...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with