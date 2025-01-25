Pasig court extends Quiboloyâ€™s hospital stay

Pasig court extends Quiboloy’s hospital stay

Fugitive and doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing human trafficking charges, arrives at the Pasig Regional Trial Court for an arraignment on Sept. 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A Regional Trial Court in Pasig City has allowed detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy to remain in hospital while he is being treated for pneumonia.

Defense lawyer Israelito Torreon said the court did not specify a duration for the hospital stay, adding that further rulings would depend on the results of medical tests and doctors’ recommendations.

Quiboloy faces a human trafficking case before the Pasig court and was hospitalized on Jan. 18 for community-acquired pneumonia.

“As of now, the warden is given the discretion as to whether or not he will be hospitalized either in Pasig Regional Hospital or in the Philippine Heart Center,” Torreon said.

He attributed Quiboloy’s illness to poor ventilation at the Pasig City Jail, noting that the 74-year-old religious leader was “used to nature.”

This is the second time Quiboloy has been hospitalized since his arrest in August last year. He was treated for an irregular heartbeat in November, a medical furlough that was later extended due to a mouth infection from dental implants.

As for the latest court proceedings, Torreon said the cross-examination of Amanda, one of Quiboloy’s accusers, “lasted nearly three hours and was far from complete.”

Amanda accused Quiboloy of subjecting her to forced labor and sexual exploitation.

Quiboloy attended the hearing through video conference while co-accused Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemane, Paulene Canada and Jackielyn Roy were physically present in court.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.