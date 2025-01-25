NCRPO nabs 182 most wanted fugitives in Metro ManilaÂ 

NCRPO nabs 182 most wanted fugitives in Metro Manila

Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, NCRPO director, said the wanted persons were apprehended in a series of operations from Jan. 21 to 23.

MANILA, Philippines — At least 182 most wanted fugitives were arrested in three days of intensified operations in Metro Manila, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported yesterday.

“We have always prioritized the conduct of relentless operations against persons who have pending warrants of arrest issued by our courts,” Aberin said in a statement as he assured victims of crimes that the police would consistently hunt down fugitives.

In Quezon City, Col. Melecio Buslig Jr., QC Police District director, said the city’s No. 4 most wanted, Jose Charlie Calipusan, was arrested in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan on Monday.

Buslig said Calipusan is wanted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and frustrated murder.