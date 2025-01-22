^

Nation

3 school girls rammed by truck in Bukidnon dead

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 1:26pm
Satellite image shows Bukidnon.
Google Earth

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A speeding truck rammed three grade school girls from behind while walking along a stretch of a highway in Barangay Cayaga in San Fernando, Bukidnon on Tuesday, January 21, killing all of them instantly.

Senior officials of the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office told reporters on Wednesday, January 22, that truck driver Reynaldo Algame Camaso first sped away, but surrendered eventually several hours later to the San Fernando Municipal Police Station.

Major Christian Serdeña, San Fernando municipal police chief, said Camaso is now detained and that they have compelled the owner of the truck to reach out to the families of the three fatalities and provide them with essential support needed for their burials.

Serdeña said the Mitsubishi Fuso truck driven by Camaso, bearing license plates RJT 835, is now in their custody.

Witnesses had told police investigators who responded to the incident that the victims were on their way to the Cayaga Elementary School when they were hit by the truck, headed in the same direction, at the highway in Purok 2-B in Barangay Cayaga, leaving all three of them dead.

