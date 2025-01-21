^

Nation

19 rifles of local terrorists seized in Cotabato operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 5:25pm
19 rifles of local terrorists seized in Cotabato operation
The firearms seized during a military anti-terror operation in Pahamuddin, Cotabato are now in the custody of the 6th Infantry Division.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Soldiers seized 19 assault rifles found inside an abandoned house in an interior area in Pahamuddin, Cotabato that they raided on Monday, January 20, with the help of local executives and traditional Moro elders.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Tuesday, January 21, that the group keeping the combat weapons in Barangay Lower Panagkalan in Pahamuddin fled hastily bringing their firearms and personal belongings when they sensed that personnel of the 34th Infantry Battalion were approaching their location, guided by barangay officials.

The weapons cache, consisting of  M14 and M16 assault rifles and a .30 caliber Garand rifle, is now in the custody of the 34th IB, whose battalion command post is in nearby Midsayap town also in Cotabato province.

Pahamuddin is one of the eight newly created predominantly Moro towns inside the territory of Cotabato province in Administrative Region 12, but are under the Bangsamoro regional government.

Soldiers launched the anti-terror operation after villagers, among them Muslim preachers, reported the presence in the area of members of the now moribund Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Dawlah Islamiya, overheard talking about their plan to collect money from merchants in Pahamuddin for their food and other needs.

Nafarrete said the confiscated firearms are now in the custody of the 34th IB.

Local executives in Midsayap and Pahamuddin told reporters that among the villagers who informed the officials of the 34th IB about their sightings of armed men in Barangay Lower Panagkalan are former members of the BIFF and the Dawlah Islamiya who have pledged allegiance to the government and are now thriving peacefully as farmers in agricultural enclaves in both towns.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cop accused of raping girl in General Santos

Cop accused of raping girl in General Santos

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
A 17-year-old female student has accused a policeman of raping her inside a police bunkhouse in General Santos City before...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead, 13 injured in Laguna, Pampanga road crashes

4 dead, 13 injured in Laguna, Pampanga road crashes

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
At least four people died and 13 others were injured in separate road accidents in Alaminos, Laguna and at the North Luzon...
Nation
fbtw
Earthquake jolts Metro Manila, Batangas

Earthquake jolts Metro Manila, Batangas

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted Batangas and Metro Manila last night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
5.4-magnitude quake jolts Batangas, affects Quezon City

5.4-magnitude quake jolts Batangas, affects Quezon City

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Calatagan, Batangas, at 6:43 p.m. on Monday, January 20, Phivolcs rep...
Nation
fbtw
SC: Retain Jonas Cortes in list of candidates

SC: Retain Jonas Cortes in list of candidates

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has prevented the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from deleting the name of dismissed Mandaue City...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos open to 7 a.m.-4 p.m. government work hours

President Marcos open to 7 a.m.-4 p.m. government work hours

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
To ease traffic congestion in the National Capital Region, President Marcos is studying the proposal of the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits Tondo; 2 dead

Fire hits Tondo; 2 dead

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A man and his niece died after getting trapped in a fire that broke out at their house in Tondo, Manila on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
President Marcos mulls term extension for Marbil

President Marcos mulls term extension for Marbil

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Citing the need for leadership continuity during the midterm elections, President Marcos said yesterday he is considering...
Nation
fbtw
6,000 seniors call for expanded social pension

6,000 seniors call for expanded social pension

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
At least 6,000 senior citizens are urging the Senate to pass the expanded social pension bill.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with