Motorcycle-riding mom killed in Kidapawan City ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 5:17pm
The 36-year-old Mae Angeline Agapay Batingkay died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in an ambush in Kidapawan City on Jan. 10, 2025.
COTABATO CITY — Two men ambushed and killed a housewife at a busy intersection in Barangay Sudapin, Kidapawan City, Cotabato province, on Friday morning, January 10.

In an initial report released to reporters an hour later, the Kidapawan City Police Office stated that the motorcycle-riding Mae Angeline Agapay Batingkay died from bullet wounds right at the center of an intersection in Barangay Sudapin where she was attacked.

The 36-year-old Batingkay first accompanied her child to Suerte Elementary School and was on her way home to Barangay Magsaysay in Kidapawan City when two assailants, positioned along the route, opened fire as she got close, killing her instantly.

The duo hurriedly escaped after Batingkay’s motorcycle crashed after they repeatedly shot her in the head.

Relatives of Batingkay told reporters she had no known enemies and that they have no idea who could have perpetrated the gun attack that left her dead. 

