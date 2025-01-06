Baguio's temperature drops to 14.4Â°C

Baguio's temperature drops to 14.4°C

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City's temperature dipped to a chilly 14.4°Celsius early Monday morning, January 6, prompting residents and visitors to bundle up against the bone-chilling breeze.

According to PAGASA, the temperature at 5 a.m., Monday dropped to 14.4°C, slightly colder than the 14.6°C recorded on Sunday morning.

The highest temperature recorded on Monday reached 21°C.

Health authorities have reiterated their advisory to keep warm and avoid exposure to the cold to prevent colds and other respiratory illnesses, as temperatures are expected to continue to drop until the end of February, according to PAGASA.

The signature highland chill began six days before Christmas Day last year, with temperatures dipping to 13.7°C. The following day, it slightly rose to 14.1°C, as monitored by the PAGASA Agromet Station at the Benguet State University compound in La Trinidad, Benguet.

On February 17 last year, the region recorded a low of 10°C, which was 3.7°C higher than the record low set on Jan. 18, 1961, when the highlands experienced their coldest temperature at 6.3°C.

In more recent years, PAGASA recorded a temperature of 7°C on Jan. 19, 2019.