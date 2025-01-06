^

Nation

Baguio's temperature drops to 14.4°C

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 6, 2025 | 6:55pm
Baguio's temperature drops to 14.4Â°C
This February 2023 photo shows the skyline of Baguio City overlooking Burnham Park.
LMP 2001 / Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City's temperature dipped to a chilly 14.4°Celsius early Monday morning, January 6, prompting residents and visitors to bundle up against the bone-chilling breeze.

According to PAGASA, the temperature at 5 a.m., Monday dropped to 14.4°C, slightly colder than the 14.6°C recorded on Sunday morning.

The highest temperature recorded on Monday reached 21°C. 

Health authorities have reiterated their advisory to keep warm and avoid exposure to the cold to prevent colds and other respiratory illnesses, as temperatures are expected to continue to drop until the end of February, according to PAGASA.

The signature highland chill began six days before Christmas Day last year, with temperatures dipping to 13.7°C. The following day, it slightly rose to 14.1°C, as monitored by the PAGASA Agromet Station at the Benguet State University compound in La Trinidad, Benguet.

On February 17 last year, the region recorded a low of 10°C, which was 3.7°C higher than the record low set on Jan. 18, 1961, when the highlands experienced their coldest temperature at 6.3°C.

In more recent years, PAGASA recorded a temperature of 7°C on Jan. 19, 2019.

BAGUIO CITY

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOH: Revelry-related deaths climb to 4

DOH: Revelry-related deaths climb to 4

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The number of fatalities related to the holiday celebrations rose to four, following the death of a 54-year-old man from Calabarzon...
Nation
fbtw
Respiratory infection, other illnesses hit Kanlaon evacuees

Respiratory infection, other illnesses hit Kanlaon evacuees

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
After the government ordered a forced evacuation among residents within the danger zone of Kanlaon Volcano, evacuees are suffering...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Eastern Samar

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts Eastern Samar

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocked Eastern Samar yesterday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Nation
fbtw
4 Bilibid personnel axed

4 Bilibid personnel axed

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Following a stabbing incident at the New Bilibid Prison that left an inmate dead and two others injured last week, four NBP...
Nation
fbtw
PNP tightens security for Nazarene feast

PNP tightens security for Nazarene feast

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Four days before the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has put in place...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baguio chills at 14.6 Celsius

Baguio chills at 14.6 Celsius

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The temperature in Baguio City further dropped to 14.6 degrees Celsius as the northeast monsoon or amihan continues in the...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Don&rsquo;t delay repairs on Andaya Highway&rsquo;

‘Don’t delay repairs on Andaya Highway’

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
If the government decides to postpone the implementation of road and flood control projects in Bicol until after the...
Nation
fbtw
Benguet Day now celebrated in November

Benguet Day now celebrated in November

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
After the signing of Republic Act (RA) 12099 last month, Benguet Day will now officially be held every 23rd of November, instead...
Nation
fbtw
Another barangay exec in Zamboanga del Sur dies in gun attack

Another barangay exec in Zamboanga del Sur dies in gun attack

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Another barangay councilor in Zamboanga del Sur was killed in an ambush on Saturday afternoon, January 4, the second in the...
Nation
fbtw
4 Davao City road accident victims returned home

4 Davao City road accident victims returned home

By John Unson | 1 day ago
They left for an outing in Davao City after New Year's Day, full of excitement, but returned home lifeless following a highway...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with