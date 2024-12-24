Lone bettor wins P15.8Â million Lotto 6/49Â jackpot

Lone bettor wins P15.8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Melquiades Robles, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager, said the lucky bettor bought the ticket with the winning combination 21-10-13-31-07-18 at a lotto outlet in Barangay Molino 4.

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Bacoor, Cavite won the P15,840,000 prize for the Super Lotto 6/49 drawn last Sunday.

Melquiades Robles, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager, said the lucky bettor bought the ticket with the winning combination 21-10-13-31-07-18 at a lotto outlet in Barangay Molino 4.

Robles said there were 52 second prize winners who each won P50,000 for correctly guessing five of the six-digit winning combination.

The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN law imposes a 20-percent tax on all winnings above P10,000.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.