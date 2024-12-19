NEDA Board OKs P37.5 billion Ilocos-Abra irrigation project

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by President Marcos, has approved the implementation of the P37.5-billion Ilocos Norte-Ilocos Sur-Abra Irrigation Project.

During the 23rd NEDA Board meeting at Malacañang on Tuesday, Marcos said the project is long overdue, noting that it has been presented in several meetings of the board from 2018 to 2024.

He noted that he had been briefed about the project even during his stint as Ilocos Norte governor.

The irrigation aspect of the project is seen to benefit the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Abra, according to the President.

He also highlighted the project’s hydroelectric power component.

Marcos said the previous stumbling block to the project’s approval was Abra’s complaint regarding its water source that would only benefit Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, especially with the construction of a power-generating facility.

Administrator Eduardo Eddie Guillen of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), however, told the NEDA Board that all parties would benefit under the new design of the project, with the power generating components to be put up in Abra and in Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte.

The locally financed project involves the construction of an earth and rockfill dam, Nueva Era afterbay dam and link canals, which will provide irrigation water to several NIA systems.