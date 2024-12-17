^

Nation

Lone lotto bettor bags P55-million jackpot

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 17, 2024 | 11:43am
Lone lotto bettor bags P55-million jackpot
Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) outlet in Taguig City on November 17, 2023.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor won the jackpot prize in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Monday evening, December 16, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winner took home a total of P55,648,009.

The winning numbers are the following: 21-40-15-55-10-54.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 draw is being held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, no one won the prize for the Mega Lotto 6/45 which was drawn on the same day. 

The winning combination 44-22-03-26-08-39 was drawn for the Mega Lotto 6/45, with a total jackpot prize of P26,322,946.80.

JACKPOT

LOTTO

PCSO

PHILIPPINE CHARITY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Septuagenarian wins half of 6/45 lotto prize

Septuagenarian wins half of 6/45 lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
A 70-year-old man from Cagayan de Oro City won half of the P118.9 million Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot prize last Nov. 11, the...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese, Pinay caught with P15 million shabu

Chinese, Pinay caught with P15 million shabu

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
A Chinese man and his Filipina companion were nabbed during an anti-narcotics operation in Barangay NBBN, Navotas yester...
Nation
fbtw
MRT-3 extends service hours for holidays

MRT-3 extends service hours for holidays

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has given in to calls from commuters to extend the service hours of the Metro Rail Transit...
Nation
fbtw
Caraga workers get pay hike

Caraga workers get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and domestic workers in Caraga region are receiving increases in their take-home pay, the Department...
Nation
fbtw

Palace opens doors to public for dawn masses

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang is opening its doors again to the public for the traditional Simbang Gabi or dawn masses and other Christmas events.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PNP to monitor CPP anniversary

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is closely monitoring the Dec. 26 Communist Party of the Philippines anniversary, traditionally a time of heightened security threa
Nation
fbtw

OCD warns of lahar flow in 13 Negros areas

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense has warned of a potential lahar hazard flow from Kanlaon, which may endanger 644,487 residents in 13 cities and municipalities on Negros Island, as some areas near the volcano experienced...
Nation
fbtw
PNP, transport agencies launch safe Christmas campaigns

PNP, transport agencies launch safe Christmas campaigns

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 12 hours ago
The Central Luzon police launched its “Ligtas Paskuhan 2024” campaign in the region to deter criminals from taking...
Nation
fbtw
More ethnic Teduray villagers surrender fireams

More ethnic Teduray villagers surrender fireams

By John Unson | 12 hours ago
Residents of five barangays in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte turned over 19 combat weapons, including a...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with