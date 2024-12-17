Lone lotto bettor bags P55-million jackpot

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) outlet in Taguig City on November 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor won the jackpot prize in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Monday evening, December 16, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winner took home a total of P55,648,009.

The winning numbers are the following: 21-40-15-55-10-54.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 draw is being held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, no one won the prize for the Mega Lotto 6/45 which was drawn on the same day.

The winning combination 44-22-03-26-08-39 was drawn for the Mega Lotto 6/45, with a total jackpot prize of P26,322,946.80.