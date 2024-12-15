5 dead, including minors, in NavotasÂ fire

5 dead, including minors, in Navotas fire

The victims, a 41-year-old woman and four children aged 12 to 17, died in the blaze, which broke out along Governor Pascual Street in Barangay San Roque.

MANILA, Philippines — Five people, including minors, were killed in a fire that razed a house in Navotas City yesterday.

Firefighters and paramedics brought the victims to a hospital for medical treatment, but were pronounced dead by physicians.

Their initial cause of death is asphyxia or suffocation.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)’s National Capital Region field office said the fire started at 7:02 a.m. and reached the first alarm at 7:14 a.m.

Citing an initial report from arson investigators, Navotas Vice Mayor Tito Sanchez said the fire was caused by a clip fan.

Firefighters doused the fire at 7:53 a.m., according to the BFP.

At least five fire trucks responded to the scene.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to those bereaved by this tragedy,” Sanchez said in a statement.

He urged their constituents to remain vigilant against malfunctioning equipment in their homes.

“Make it a habit to check home appliances to ensure the safety of your family and the community,” the vice mayor said.