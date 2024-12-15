Taiwan needs more Filipino workersÂ 

Taiwan needs more Filipino workers

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in search of lucrative jobs can go to Taiwan as the island nation needs more workers for its industries, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) said yesterday.

MECO chairperson Cheloy Garafil said Taiwanese employers prefer Filipinos for their work ethic and good attitude.

“Filipinos are efficient workers, kind and hardworking,” Garafil said at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

A majority of the jobs in Taiwan are in the semiconductor, agriculture and service industries, according to the MECO chief.

There are also slots for caregivers.

Entry level salaries range from P50,000 to P100,000.

Of the 200,000 Filipinos in Taiwan, Garafil said around 170,000 are workers.

Apart from workers, Taiwan is also inviting college and senior high school students to take various courses for its industries.

Garafil said there are ongoing talks about the possible extension of the trial visa-free entry program for Filipinos going to Taiwan.