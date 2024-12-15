Makati cited for good governance, emergency response

For the third consecutive year, Makati achieved the Beyond Compliant rating under the Gawad Kalasag program and emerged as the Best Government Emergency Management Team Regional Winner in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Makati was recently recognized for its excellence in governance and disaster preparedness, receiving the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Gawad Kalasag Seal of Excellence from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Mayor Abby Binay lauded these milestones, emphasizing the collective effort behind the city’s sustained success.

“These prestigious awards are solid testaments to the hard work and dedication of every employee of Makati,” Binay said.

“Our commitment to good governance and service excellence remains steadfast, as we strive to provide our citizens with programs and initiatives that truly make a difference in their lives,” she added.

The SGLG, institutionalized under Republic Act 11292, is a benchmark for excellence in local governance.

Makati met the stringent criteria across 10 areas: financial administration, disaster preparedness, health compliance, environmental management and youth development.

The SGLG award comes with a P2 million incentive, which Binay pledged to channel into local development projects aligned with national strategic priorities.

“These milestones inspire us to continue raising the bar in governance and public service,” she said. “We will ensure that the trust given to us translates into tangible benefits for our city and its people as well as substantial support for other localities affected by calamities.”

Makati also earned the NDRRMC’s highest distinction under the Gawad Kalasag program, which recognizes exceptional disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) performance.

For three years in a row, Makati has exceeded the standards prescribed under Republic Act 10121 for the establishment and functionality of local DRRM councils.

From November to December, Makati extended support to calamity-stricken communities nationwide by providing financial aid and deploying search and rescue teams.