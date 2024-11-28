^

Couple killed in Davao del Norte ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 8:14pm
Map of the Davao del Norte showing the location of Santo Tomas.
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY— Gunmen ambushed and killed a couple riding a motorcycle in Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte, late Monday, November 25.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Thursday morning, November 28, quoted officials of the Santo Tomas Municipal Police Station and the Davao del Norte Provincial Police Office as saying that Rafael Mirandilla and his wife, Cresencia, both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Their attackers were positioned along the route that straddles a secluded area in Purok 5 in Barangay San Miguel in Santo Tomas and opened fire as the couple got close, killing them instantly.

The police said their assailants escaped before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the crime scene. 

Local officials and members of the Santo Tomas municipal police force are reportedly cooperating in putting a closure to the incident.

