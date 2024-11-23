^

From Canada to Pampanga: OFW nurse reunites with family

November 23, 2024 | 9:21am
MANILA, Philippines — An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who suffered a stroke while working as a nurse in Canada returned home to the Philippines on November 5. 

The 40-year-old OFW who used to be his family’s breadwinner became quadriplegic and is suffering from a “locked-in syndrome" resulting from his stroke.

From Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), he was promptly transferred to a medical facility in Pampanga and then to his residence where he will continue to receive specialized care closer to his family.

His OFW insurance provider, Paramount Life & General Insurance Corporation (Paramount), in a joint effort with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, facilitated his repatriation. 

A team of medical professionals accompanied him on the flight back home to closely monitor his condition and ensure his vital signs remained stable throughout the journey.

Aside from the medical repatriation, Paramount’s OFW Insurance also enabled his sister to travel to Canada through the compassionate visit benefit, allowing her to assist with his care and manage the details of his return.

In an interview, she thanked Paramount and its partners for the efficient process and emphasized the importance of having OFW insurance for Filipinos working abroad.

OFW insurance was specifically designed for the unique needs of Filipino workers abroad, ensuring they are supported in case of unforeseen events during their employment overseas. It offers a comprehensive range of benefits including repatriation due to severe medical conditions, illegal termination or death, support for total and permanent disability, and insurance for natural and accidental death.

With the risks that OFWs face while working away from home, having OFW insurance is crucial for protection and peace of mind for them and their families.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Paramount Insurance. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

