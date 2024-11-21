Woman fatally stabbed 25 times in Las PiÃ±as

^

Woman fatally stabbed 25 times in Las Piñas

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Woman fatally stabbed 25 times in Las Piñas
The victim, identified as Janilyn Cuña-Quinto, a resident of the city, was reported to have been with a man in the park before the incident occurred.
MANILA, Philippines — A 29-year-old woman was fatally stabbed allegedly by her husband in a park in Las Piñas City last Monday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Janilyn Cuña-Quinto, a resident of the city, was reported to have been with a man in the park before the incident occurred.

A security guard from Fine Property heard a commotion in an open field along Gatchalian Road in Barangay Manuyo Dos around noon that day that ultimately led to a stabbing incident, according to Las Piñas police chief Col. Sandro Tafalla.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim suffered 25 stab wounds in different parts of her body.

Emergency responders transported the victim to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities reported that the suspect, known as “Dennis,” was apprehended around 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the victim’s residence on P. Manahan Street in Pasay City.

During the investigation, a broken knife believed to have been used in the crime, as well as the victim’s cell phone were recovered.

Tafalla said the cell phone was key in identifying the victim and locating the suspect.

“A delivery boy called the victim’s phone around late morning to confirm an online order. He was confused when a man answered the phone, so when the police spoke to the delivery boy, we informed him of the victim’s death,” Tafalla said.

“From there, we were able to identify the victim and her address in Pasay,” he added.

When police went to the victim’s address, they were contacted by one of Quinto’s friends, who helped confirm the details of the situation.

The police subsequently met with the victim’s husband, who was invited to the station to provide a statement.

During the investigation, witnesses positively identified the husband as the last person seen with the victim in the park, but he denied the allegations, claiming he was at home all day when the incident happened.

The suspect is currently detained at the Las Piñas police station while authorities continue to investigate the motive for the crime. He is facing parricide charges.

