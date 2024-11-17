Islamic missionary shot dead in Maguindanao del Sur

The Islamic school teacher Kamir Biyamen died on the spot from gunshot wounds in the head

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen shot dead a helpless Islamic missionary in an attack in Barangay Duguengen in Shariff Saidona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, November 16.

In separate reports on Sunday, November 17, the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office, said the Islamic school teacher Kamir Biyamen died from bullet wounds in the head.

Biyamen was on his way to somewhere from a Musabaka, or academic competition among Islamic theology students in a religious school in the municipality when men armed with pistols approached him from one side of the road and opened fire, killing him instantly.

The victim has no known enemies and was popular for his advocacy for religious solidarity among Muslims and non-Muslims, according to relatives.

His killers managed to immediately escape before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the scene.