Quezon City shuts down club after 6th mpox case recorded

Passengers walk past the mpox awareness banner at Anna International Airport terminal in Chennai on August 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has ordered the closure of a club following the detection of the sixth mpox case in the city.

The local government issued a closure order to Fahrenheit Club (F Club), which received a cease and desist order from the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Department in August.

The sixth mpox case, a 31-year-old male, said he visited the club on Oct. 5 and started manifesting symptoms after two weeks.

His test results released on Oct. 31 confirmed that he contracted mpox.

According to the city government, it was the sixth time that F Club has been identified by patients as the possible place of exposure for mpox.

On Aug. 24, the local government issued a cease and desist order after the club’s management refused to cooperate with the city’s contact tracing team. A compliance order was issued a month later.

The local government discovered that the club resumed operation using a new business application under the name “FINE Wellness bar and FINE spa.”

The business application is currently on hold, officials said, after investigators found that the new business had the same address and facilities as F Club.

“In the interest of public health, we shut down F Club and FINE Wellness bar and spa. Even if you change your business name, we will not let you operate while you are still non-compliant with laws, ordinances and regulations of the city,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

“We will not put more QCitizens at risk. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents remains our primordial duty,” she added.

The city government will hold a forum with representatives of spas, wellness and entertainment establishments this week as part of efforts to curb the spread of mpox.