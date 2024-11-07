^

Nation

Quezon City shuts down club after 6th mpox case recorded

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
November 7, 2024 | 12:00am
Quezon City shuts down club after 6th mpox case recorded
Passengers walk past the mpox awareness banner at Anna International Airport terminal in Chennai on August 21, 2024.
AFP / R.Satish Babu

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has ordered the closure of a club following the detection of the sixth mpox case in the city.

The local government issued a closure order to Fahrenheit Club (F Club), which received a cease and desist order from the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Department in August.

The sixth mpox case, a 31-year-old male, said he visited the club on Oct. 5 and started manifesting symptoms after two weeks.

His test results released on Oct. 31 confirmed that he contracted mpox.

According to the city government, it was the sixth time that F Club has been identified by patients as the possible place of exposure for mpox.

On Aug. 24, the local government issued a cease and desist order after the club’s management refused to cooperate with the city’s contact tracing team. A compliance order was issued a month later.

The local government discovered that the club resumed operation using a new business application under the name “FINE Wellness bar and FINE spa.”

The business application is currently on hold, officials said, after investigators found that the new business had the same address and facilities as F Club.

“In the interest of public health, we shut down F Club and FINE Wellness bar and spa. Even if you change your business name, we will not let you operate while you are still non-compliant with laws, ordinances and regulations of the city,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

“We will not put more QCitizens at risk. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents remains our primordial duty,” she added.

The city government will hold a forum with representatives of spas, wellness and entertainment establishments this week as part of efforts to curb the spread of mpox. 

vuukle comment

MPOX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City sees sixth mpox case tied to entertainment hub

Quezon City sees sixth mpox case tied to entertainment hub

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
A new case of mpox was reported in Quezon City on Wednesday, November 6, bringing the total number of cases in the city to...
Nation
fbtw
Tulfo eyes probe on fake Senate plate

Tulfo eyes probe on fake Senate plate

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
A Senate inquiry into a sport utility vehicle that illegally entered the EDSA bus lane on Sunday is being considered by Sen....
Nation
fbtw
2 foreigners nabbed in Manila for economic crimes in Beijing

2 foreigners nabbed in Manila for economic crimes in Beijing

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
Two foreigners wanted in China for their alleged involvement in large-scale economic crimes were arrested in Manila, the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Kristine agriculture damage reaches P6.2 billion

Kristine agriculture damage reaches P6.2 billion

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The amount of crop damage caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine has increased to P6.2 billion, according to the Department...
Nation
fbtw
POGO raid: NCRPO chief denies extortion charge

POGO raid: NCRPO chief denies extortion charge

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia yesterday refuted allegations of extortion hurled against...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
7 held over illegal sale of SIM cards

7 held over illegal sale of SIM cards

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The police Anti-Cybercrime Group yesterday warned the public against the illegal sale of registered subscriber identity module...
Nation
fbtw
Father nabbed for drug use while carrying child

Father nabbed for drug use while carrying child

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
Drug charges have been filed against a man after video footage showed him allegedly using shabu while carrying his child in...
Nation
fbtw

Grab driver killed in parking space row

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A dispute over a parking space led to the killing of a Grab driver in Quezon City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Manila bettor wins P107.8 million lotto pot

Manila bettor wins P107.8 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
A bettor from Manila won the P107.8-million jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto on Tuesday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with