^

Nation

Quezon City sees sixth mpox case tied to entertainment hub

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 6:54pm
Quezon City sees sixth mpox case tied to entertainment hub
A health worker takes a sample at the Mpox treatment centre of the Nyiragongo general referral hospital, north of the town of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 16, 2024. Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said in a video message that the country "has recorded 15,664 potential cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year", with all 26 provinces affected. The United Nations (UN) health agency was concerned by the rise in cases and fatalities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the spread to Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.
AFP / Guerchom Ndebo

MANILA, Philippines — A new case of mpox was reported in Quezon City on Wednesday, November 6, bringing the total number of cases in the city to six.

The Quezon City Government confirmed that the latest case involved a 31-year-old male resident who first showed symptoms of mpox on October 18. 

On October 31, the Health Department’s City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (CESD) released the test results, confirming the diagnosis.

What is mpox? Mpox is a viral disease that can be transmitted through close physical or sexual contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated object.

Symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and rashes.

The Department of Health had previously assured the public that mpox is manageable compared to the COVID-19. It advised the public to practice hand washing and mask wearing. 

Six cases from the same establishment

The latest case in Quezon City is also the sixth mpox patient known to have visited the Fahrenheit Club (F Club), an entertainment hub for gay men and bisexuals.

According to the CESD’s investigation report, the 31-year-old male had visited the F Club on October 5.

This has led the Quezon City Government to suspect the entertainment hub as a “potential source of exposure” for the confirmed mpox cases.

However, this is not the first time the F Club has been flagged for health-related issues. 

On August 24, the city's Business Permits and Licensing Department (BPLD) issued a cease and desist order for the club's failure to comply with contact tracing measures and cooperate with relevant authorities.

The F Club also violated Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Concern Act. 

A cease and desist order requires the establishment to temporarily halt operations until a court or government agency decides on its permanent closure.

After a month since the cease and desist order, the club received on September 27 a compliance order to adhere to local and national laws. 

However, the local government remains skeptical, as the BPLD recently received a new business application for “F.I.N.E Wellness Bar and F.I.N.E Spa,” which used the same address and facilities as the F Club.

“In the interest of public health, we are serving the closure order to F Club and this FINE Wellness Bar and Spa,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

Belmonte also warned the entertainment hub that the city government will not allow it to operate, even if it changes its business name, unless it complies with the city's laws, ordinances, and regulations.

“We will not allow more QCitizens to be put at risk. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our QCitizens remains our primordial duty,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

In response, the Quezon City Government will hold a forum in November for spas, wellness and entertainment establishments to explain the necessary permits and documentation for their operations.
As of October 10, the World Health Organization has recorded a total of 24 mpox cases in the Philippines.

vuukle comment

MPOX

QUEZON CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tulfo eyes probe on fake Senate plate

Tulfo eyes probe on fake Senate plate

By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
A Senate inquiry into a sport utility vehicle that illegally entered the EDSA bus lane on Sunday is being considered by Sen....
Nation
fbtw
POGO raid: NCRPO chief denies extortion charge

POGO raid: NCRPO chief denies extortion charge

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia yesterday refuted allegations of extortion hurled against...
Nation
fbtw
Government mulls reducing free Wi-Fi

Government mulls reducing free Wi-Fi

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 21 hours ago
Claiming that Filipinos are using free Wi-Fi sites to stream videos and scroll through social media, the Department of Information...
Nation
fbtw

Luzon coal spills seen to destroy marine ecosystem

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
Former ACT Teachers party-list representative Antonio Tinio yesterday warned of the catastrophic impact of the recent coal spill incidents in Sorsogon and Zambales on the fisherfolk, marine ecosystem and public...
Nation
fbtw
Dengue cases in Metro Manila reach alert threshold

Dengue cases in Metro Manila reach alert threshold

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Dengue cases in the National Capital Region have reached “alert level,” the Department of Health reported ye...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fire hits Commonwealth market

Fire hits Commonwealth market

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
A fire razed at least 100 stalls in the dry goods section of the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Koko, Imee buck BARMM poll postponement

Koko, Imee buck BARMM poll postponement

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 21 hours ago
Two senators are against a proposal to defer for a year the conduct of the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Polong tests negative for drugs&rsquo;

‘Polong tests negative for drugs’

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 21 hours ago
Davao City Rep. Paolo “Polong” Duterte tested negative in a hair follicle drug examination conducted on Oct. 23,...
Nation
fbtw
Kristine agriculture damage reaches P6.2 billion

Kristine agriculture damage reaches P6.2 billion

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
The amount of crop damage caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine has increased to P6.2 billion, according to the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Caraga workers to get pay hike

Caraga workers to get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and household workers in Caraga are expected to receive a higher take-home pay after the regional wage...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with