Fire breaks out at Bagbag Cemetery in Quezon City

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 12:40pm
Fire breaks out at Bagbag Cemetery in Quezon City
A resident at Bagbag Public Cemetery douses the apartment tombs affected by a fire with a bucket of water on Nov. 1, 2024.
News5 / Jann Conrad Bonifacio

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out in one of the homes inside Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City on All Saints’ Day, spreading to nearby apartment tombs and causing damage.

On Friday morning, November 1, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that the fire ignited around 9 a.m., prompting the first alarm at 9:02 a.m. 

The fire was raised to the second alarm at 9:17 a.m. and was declared under control by 9:45 a.m. It was put out around 10:17 a.m. 

According to the Quezon City Fire Department, an initial report found that about 30 families were affected by the fire, but Fire Chief Inspector Marvin Mari confirmed there were no fatalities or injuries.

In an interview with DZRH News, homeowner Antonette Pacleb said the fire first ignited when their electric fan malfunctioned and sparked in one of the rooms. 

However, the BFP has not yet reported the source of the fire or the extent of the damages as of writing.

Visitors were temporarily prohibited from entering the cemetery while the fire was still being controlled and assessed. They were allowed entry again at 11 a.m. 

Around 21,000 people visited Bagbag Public Cemetery that morning.

