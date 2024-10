LIST: Canceled trips at PITX on October 24 due to 'Kristine'

MANILA, Philippines — The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) has canceled a total of 66 bus trips on Thursday, October 24, due to the impact of Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami).

As of 11 a.m., most provinces in Luzon are under Signal No. 3 and Signal No. 2, while areas in the Visayas are under Signal No. 1. State weather bureau PAGASA raised Signal No. 2 over Metro Manila.

Here are the canceled PITX trips:

P&O

Route: Tagkawayan Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 05:00 a.m.



OM

Route: San Jose, Mindoro Reason: Canceled sea travels at Batangas Port Schedule: 05:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.



CERES

Reason: Canceled sea travels at Batangas Port

Route: San Jose, Mindoro Schedule: 06:30 a.m.

Route: Iloilo City Schedule: 10:30 a.m.



PHILTRANCO

Route: Cagayan De Oro Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 09:00 a.m.



AMIHAN

Route: Sorsogon Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 09:30 a.m.



LLI

Route: Sta. Cruz Reason: Canceled trips due to severe tropical storm Schedule: 08:00 a.m.



A&B

Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding

Route: Guinayangan Schedule: 09:30 a.m.

Route: Calauag Schedule: 12:00 p.m.



ST. GABRIEL

Route: Nasugbu via Ternate Reason: Look Road is not passable due to a landslide Schedule: 08:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.



DLTB

Route: Daet Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 08:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.

Route: Lemery Reason: Lemery Batangas roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Route: Legazpi Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 04:00 p.m., 07:45 p.m., 08:30 p.m.

Route: Matnog Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 05:15 p.m.

Route: Bulan Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 06:15 p.m.



ALPS BICOL

Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding

Route: Gubat Schedule: 06:15 p.m.

Route: Tabaco Schedule: 05:00 p.m., 07:15 p.m., 08:00 p.m.



RORO

Route: San Jose, Mindoro Reason: Canceled sea travels at Batangas Port Schedule: 08:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

Route: Masbate Reason: Canceled sea travels at Pilar Port Schedule: 12:30 p.m.



DMS

Route: Davao Reason: Canceled sea travels at Matnog Port Schedule: 09:00 a.m., 02:00 p.m.



RAYMOND

Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding

Route: Naga Schedule: 05:00 p.m., 07:15 p.m., 09:00 p.m.

Route: Matnog Schedule: 05:45 p.m.

Route: Tabaco Schedule: 06:30 p.m.



RMB

Route: Tabaco Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 02:00 p.m., 05:15 p.m., 07:30 p.m.



CAGSAWA

Route: Tabaco Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 04:30 p.m., 05:00 p.m., 05:30 p.m., 06:00 p.m., 06:30 p.m., 07:00 p.m.



PEÑAPRANCIA / BICOL ISAROG / LEGASPI ST. JUDE

Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding

Route: Virac Schedule: 4:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Route: Tabaco Schedule: 6:00 p.m.

Route: Legazpi Schedule: 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:00 p.m.

Route: Matnog Schedule: 7:00 p.m.

Route: Naga Schedule: 8:30 p.m.



MARK EYES

Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding

Route: Tabaco Schedule: 11:30 a.m.

Route: Matnog Schedule: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

Route: Pilar Schedule: 3:30 p.m.



ANTONINA

Route: Tabaco Reason: Main roads are not passable due to flooding Schedule: 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.



PAGASA forecasts Severe Tropical Storm Kristine to slightly weaken as it comes into contact with mountainous terrain, or other land surfaces, in Northern Luzon. The storm is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, October 25.