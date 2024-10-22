Maranao kids receive school supplies from BARMM agency

Pupils of an elementary school in a secluded area in Wao, Lanao del Sur each got bags filled with school supplies distributed in the third week of October by officials of the Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry.

COTABATO CITY — More than a hundred grade school pupils from marginalized Maranao families received bags and school supplies during a recent outreach mission organized by the Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry in Wao town, Lanao del Sur.

Reports of radio stations in Central Mindanao on Tuesday, October 22, stated that Regional Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago and his subordinate officials in the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office and the Bangsamoro Airport Authority facilitated last week's outreach activity at the Muslim Village Elementary School, most known as the MVES, which is located in a secluded barangay in Wao.

Wao is one of the 39 towns in Lanao del Sur, a component-province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Tago said the distribution of bags and essential school supplies to pupils of the MVES was assisted by the local government unit of Wao and municipal education officials.

Tago and officials of different agencies under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications-BARMM are now planning to embark on more humanitarian missions for marginalized school children in other towns in the autonomous region.