^

Nation

Maranao kids receive school supplies from BARMM agency

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 5:04pm
Maranao kids receive school supplies from BARMM agency
Pupils of an elementary school in a secluded area in Wao, Lanao del Sur each got bags filled with school supplies distributed in the third week of October by officials of the Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — More than a hundred grade school pupils from marginalized Maranao families received bags and school supplies during a recent outreach mission organized by the Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry in Wao town, Lanao del Sur.

Reports of radio stations in Central Mindanao on Tuesday, October 22, stated that Regional Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago and his subordinate officials in the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office and the Bangsamoro Airport Authority facilitated last week's outreach activity at the Muslim Village Elementary School, most known as the MVES, which is located in a secluded barangay in Wao.

Wao is one of the 39 towns in Lanao del Sur, a component-province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Tago said the distribution of bags and essential school supplies to pupils of the MVES was assisted by the local government unit of Wao and municipal education officials.

Tago and officials of different agencies under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications-BARMM are now planning to embark on more humanitarian missions for marginalized school children in other towns in the autonomous region.

vuukle comment

BARMM

CENTRAL MINDANAO

MARANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 killed in Tondo birthday party

2 killed in Tondo birthday party

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Two persons, including a 16-year-old girl, died after being stabbed by a man during a birthday party in Tondo, Manila over...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Mastermind&rsquo; in MSU campus bombing nabbed

‘Mastermind’ in MSU campus bombing nabbed

By John Unson | 17 hours ago
The alleged mastermind in an attack on a Catholic religious ceremony at the Mindanao State University in Marawi, Lanao del...
Nation
fbtw
Iligan player wins P37.5 million lotto pot

Iligan player wins P37.5 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
A lone bettor in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte won the jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto draw on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
SC upholds life sentence, P2 million fine for South Korea pastor

SC upholds life sentence, P2 million fine for South Korea pastor

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed the life sentence meted out on a South Korean pastor convicted of qualified trafficking for...
Nation
fbtw
Crime ring leader nabbed in Quezon City

Crime ring leader nabbed in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Police arrested yesterday an alleged leader of a criminal ring responsible for robbery incidents in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI nabs woman in Thailand surrogate mom trafficking

NBI nabs woman in Thailand surrogate mom trafficking

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Criminal cases were filed against a woman for attempted trafficking of two women to become surrogate mothers in Thailand,...
Nation
fbtw
Sought-after Cordillera rebel leader captured in Ilocos Norte raid

Sought-after Cordillera rebel leader captured in Ilocos Norte raid

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
After being sought by government security forces for decades, Cordillera Peoples Democratic Front (CPDF) spokesman Simon...
Nation
fbtw
Hundreds displaced by flash flood in upland Cotabato town

Hundreds displaced by flash flood in upland Cotabato town

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Around 700 villagers were forced to evacuate to higher ground after a large river in the hinterland town of Magpet, Cotabato,...
Nation
fbtw
Cops search for Cotabato barangay exec in gun rampage

Cops search for Cotabato barangay exec in gun rampage

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The police and military are searching for a barangay chairman who killed a villager and wounded four others in a shooting...
Nation
fbtw
FBI joins hunt for abducted American vlogger in Zamboanga
play

FBI joins hunt for abducted American vlogger in Zamboanga

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
FBI agents have coordinated with the Sibuco municipality to join the search for the missing American vlogger Elliot Eastman,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with