2 Manila hospitals announce full capacity

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 1:21pm
Ospital ng Maynila (left) and Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (right).
MANILA, Philippines — Two major hospitals in Manila declared they had reached full capacity on Sunday, October 20, straining their ability to accommodate more patients.

In an advisory, the Manila Public Information Office said that Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center and Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center currently have full emergency rooms and are unable to accommodate additional patients.

As of June 2022, Ospital ng Maynila has an approximate capacity of 300 beds.

Meanwhile, Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center has a capacity of 150 to 200 beds.

The Manila local government urged the public to seek medical aid from other public hospitals until the hospitals resolve their full capacity status

“Kami ay naghihikayat na magpatingin sa iba pang pampublikong ospital sa Lungsod ng Maynila. Maraming salamat po sa pag-unawa,” Manila LGU’s statement read.

(We encourage [the public] to check other public hospitals in Manila City. Thank you very much for understanding.)

 

GAT ANDRES BONIFACIO MEDICAL CENTER

MANILA

OSPITAL NG MAYNILA
