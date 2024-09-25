^

Nation

Cunanan cleared of money laundering over ‘pork’ scam

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Cunanan cleared of money laundering over â��porkâ�� scam
Cunanan is the former deputy director general of the Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC).
MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has acquitted businessman Dennis Cunanan of money laundering over the alleged misuse of P22.5 million in Priority Development Assistance Fund of former senator Gregorio Honasan in 2007.

Cunanan is the former deputy director general of the Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC).

In a 36-page decision promulgated on Sept. 18, the anti-graft court’s Second Division said the liability of Cunanan for money laundering has not been sufficiently established.

Cunanan’s name reappeared in the headlines recently after he was linked to the Philippine offshore gaming operator hub that was raided in Porac, Pampanga.

The Department of Justice has filed charges of qualified human trafficking against Cunanan along with dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo.

Filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2022, the money laundering case stemmed from the TLRC’s release of P22.5 million to Pangkabuhayan Foundation Inc. (PFI), drawn from the pork barrel allocations of then senator Honasan in 2007.

The ombudsman said the funding was released to PFI for the supposed implementation of Honasan’s livelihood project in Isabela and Cagayan.

An investigation by the ombudsman showed that the project was never implemented.

