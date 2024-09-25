ASF vaccine procurement completed in December

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) intends to complete the procurement of 600,000 doses of African swine fever (ASF) vaccine by December.

At a sectoral briefing at Malacañang yesterday, President Marcos directed the DA to fast-track the vaccine rollout to curb the spread of the disease.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the controlled trial in Lobo, Batangas involving the first 10,000 doses of ASF vaccine acquired through emergency procurement would be completed this month.

Tiu Laurel stressed the importance of a hastened vaccine rollout to restore hog growers’ confidence in swine raising.

“Once they have confidence in the vaccine, they will start investing in farms again,” he said.

The DA is targeting an increase in hog production from the current 7.5 million to 14 million.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office said Marcos told Tiu Laurel that ASF remains a challenge in the government’s efforts to ease food inflation.

Earlier, hog raisers asked the Food and Drug Administration and the Bureau of Animal Industry to shorten the period of approval of permits for the commercial or emergency use of ASF vaccine from six months to one month.