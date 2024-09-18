^

Nation

Drug den in Lamitan City padlocked, 3 operators jailed

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 4:50pm
Drug den in Lamitan City padlocked, 3 operators jailed
The three drug den operators in Lamitan City busted in an entrapment operation on Sept. 16, 2024 by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are now locked in a police detention facility.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives clamped down three drug den operators in an entrapment operation in Lamitan City on Monday night, September 16.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, announced on Wednesday that the three suspects, Jerry De Leon Macahilos, Ritchie Mojad Reyes and Marjonie Ali Isa, are now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.

The three of them were immediately arrested after selling P34,000 worth of shabu to agents of PDEA-BARMM and policemen in a tradeoff in the premises of their drug den in Purok Fidel in Barangay Malinis in Lamitan City late Monday.

Castro said the operation that led to the arrest of Macahilos, Reyes, and Isa was laid with the help of the office of Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay, officials of the Lamitan City Police Station and the Basilan Provincial Police Office.

The drug den of the three suspects had been padlocked by community watchmen and barangay officials, who reported to PDEA-BARMM their shabu peddling activities, enabling the agency to initiate the sting that led to their arrest. 

Castro told reporters the PDEA-BARMM is grateful to Furigay, chairperson of the multi-sector Lamitan City Peace and Order Council, and all elected officials of the 45 barangays under his jurisdiction for having been overtly supportive of their anti-narcotics campaign, enabling them to entrap no fewer than 10 local shabu traffickers in the city in the past three years.  

vuukle comment

LAMITAN CITY

PDEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ: Guo-officiated marriages valid

DOJ: Guo-officiated marriages valid

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Marriages officiated by dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac will remain valid, according to an official of the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Ultra Lotto prize to hit P175.5 million

Ultra Lotto prize to hit P175.5 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office expects the jackpot in the 6/58 Ultra Lotto to reach P175.5 million for...
Nation
fbtw
2 die in Cavite road mishap

2 die in Cavite road mishap

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Two people died in a collision involving a motorcycle and a van in Silang, Cavite yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Comelec extends voter reactivation deadline

Comelec extends voter reactivation deadline

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Over five million deactivated voters have until Sept. 25 to reactivate their registration to be able to vote in the 2025 midterm...
Nation
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 17

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 17

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Classes in several areas are suspended on Tuesday, September 17, due to inclement weather caused by the southwest monsoon...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bomb threat hits DFA

Bomb threat hits DFA

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
Employees of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City were evacuated yesterday due to a bomb threat, disrupting the...
Nation
fbtw
Grab allows audio recording for passengers&rsquo; safety

Grab allows audio recording for passengers’ safety

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Passengers of ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines may now record the audio of their trips as part of security features developed...
Nation
fbtw
PDEA gets 99 new agents

PDEA gets 99 new agents

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has 99 new anti-narcotics agents to boost the government’s campaign against illegal...
Nation
fbtw
DOH lauds Metro Manila Council ban on swimming in floods

DOH lauds Metro Manila Council ban on swimming in floods

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday described as “good news” the decision of the Metro Manila Council to adopt...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with