Networks prone to exploits with Konektadong Pinoy Bill, says think tank

MANILA, Philippines – Expressing reservations on the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Bill, an independent policy research organization has said that the draft legislation could put the internet infrastructure of the Philippines at high risk.

Senate Bill No. 2699, also known as the Open Access Bill, is offering no legislative franchise requirement for new telecom industry players to ply their trade in the country.

The proposed bill also encourages the sharing of infrastructure among telecom companies and overseeing the allocation and use of the country’s radio spectrum.

In a statement, the Stratbase ADR Institute has argued that telecommunications and cybersecurity experts are alarmed by the bill “because it could open the door for foreign actors to launch cyberattacks against the digital infrastructure of Ph.”

“If passed into law, SB 2699 will not only bypass the congressional franchise requirement for the use of the country's radio frequency spectrum but will also weaken the regulatory oversight function of the National Telecommunications Commission,” stressed the research policy center.

It added that it is alarmed over a scenario that the country’s telecommunication networks could be exploited by hostile entities that pose significant risks to national security if the regulatory oversight function of the NTC is weakened," said Stratbase Institute President Prof. Dindo Manhit.

Prof. Manhit suggested that the government should align with the Public Services Act, which restricts foreign ownership in sensitive areas, particularly national security, and concentrate more on protecting critical connectivity infrastructure.

"If the bill becomes a law and the NTC’s functions are in fact diluted, it would be a free-for-all scenario wherein players could take advantage of the critical infrastructure and their access to customers’ information to pursue their own adventure. The resulting scenario could be chaotic, especially at a time when malign elements seek to create chaos in the physical and virtual worlds," Manhit added.

The institute also said that while the Senate's plan to increase digital inclusivity is essential for nation-building, it should not be at the cost of making the country vulnerable to various players seeking to enter the Philippine market.