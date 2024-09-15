Construction worker shoots colleague over lighter in Batangas

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Police have launched a manhunt for a construction worker who shot his co-worker following an argument over a lighter in San Pascual, Batangas on Friday.

Investigators said the 40-year-old suspect, identified only as Allan, was using his lighter when the victim, 33-year-old Jeffrey, tried to get the device.

Allan reportedly got angry, took out a .22 caliber handgun and shot the victim.

Police are preparing a complaint for attempted homicide against the suspect.