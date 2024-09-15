Construction worker shoots colleague over lighter in Batangas
September 15, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Police have launched a manhunt for a construction worker who shot his co-worker following an argument over a lighter in San Pascual, Batangas on Friday.
Investigators said the 40-year-old suspect, identified only as Allan, was using his lighter when the victim, 33-year-old Jeffrey, tried to get the device.
Allan reportedly got angry, took out a .22 caliber handgun and shot the victim.
Police are preparing a complaint for attempted homicide against the suspect.
