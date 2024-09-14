^

Nation

Italian Navy training ship Amerigo Vespucci to visit Manila

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  The 93-year-old Amerigo Vespucci, a full-rigged ship of the Italian Navy, will dock at the Port of Manila today, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said.

The vessel, used as training ship of the Italian Navy, will hold a five-day goodwill visit and would be open to the public, the PPA said in an advisory yesterday. The ship carries 264 officials and cadets.

According to information from the PPA, Amerigo Vespucci has an overall length of 100.50 meters and 3,410 gross tonnage. It also has a 15.56-meter beam and a 7.3-meter draft, and can sail at a speed of 15 knots for sails and 11 knots for engines.

The ship – named after the 15th century Italian explorer and navigator and launched on Feb. 22, 1931 – will be sailing from Hong Kong to Manila, said the PPA.

Amerigo Vespucci is currently on a 20-month voyage around the world, having left Genoa in Italy in July 2023 and visited countries in Europe, Africa and the Americas.

It has embarked on its tour of Asia and Oceania starting in Tokyo, Japan, to be followed by the stop in Manila, according to information from the website of the Amerigo Vespucci Tour Mondiale 2023-2025.

vuukle comment

NAVY

PPA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COC filing for BARMM elections reset

COC filing for BARMM elections reset

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 days ago
Following the exclusion of Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Commission on Elections yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
LTO summons rider for vlogging on SLEX

LTO summons rider for vlogging on SLEX

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday issued a show-cause order on a motorcycle rider for entering the South Luzon Expressway...
Nation
fbtw
Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
Despite his ouster over the escape of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, former Bureau of Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon&rsquo;s magmatic eruption

Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon’s magmatic eruption

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
State volcanologists have warned of a possible magmatic eruption of Kanlaon on Negros Island amid the volcano’s increased...
Nation
fbtw
Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Canlaon City has suspended classes at all levels for both public and private schools on Thursday, September 11, due heightened...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Kin call for swift, fair trial of ex-Palawan governor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The family of slain broadcaster Gerry Ortega is hoping for a swift and fair trial, following the surrender of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes who is accused of orchestrating the 2011 murder.
Nation
fbtw
Lahar warning issued for Mayon, Kanlaon

Lahar warning issued for Mayon, Kanlaon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday warned of possible lahar and related...
Nation
fbtw

P13.6 million shabu seized from cop

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Anti-narcotics agents seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from a police sergeant and his three accomplices, among them a woman, during a sting in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, Sulu on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
While it is believed that all 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel from the sunken tanker Terra Nova have been drained, the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with