Marikina River on second alarm as water level swells

Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 9:30am
This screengrab shows the water levels of the Marikina River at Sept. 2, 2024, 9 a.m., as typhoon Enteng batters Luzon.
Marikina City 161 / Facebook livestream

MANILA, Philippines — The Marikina River water level rose to second alarm on Monday, September 2, due to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yangi). 

Second alarm means the water level swelled to the 16-meter level, which means residents are advised to evacuate. 

The Marikina City Public Information Office said that the water level of the river reached 16 meters at 8:32 a.m., prompting the second alarm to be raised. Around 20 minutes later, at 8:55 a.m., the water level rose to 16.5 meters before reaching 16.8 meters at 9:10 a.m.

The first alarm was raised when the river's water levels reached 15 meters at 7:51 a.m. 

Residents are required to evacuate when the water level reaches 18 meters under the third alarm. 

The local government said all eight gates of the Manggahan Floodway are open.

Nine areas in Luzon have been placed under Signal No. 2, the state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

At 7 a.m., the center of Enteng was estimated to be 100 kilometers north-northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte, or 115 kilometers east-northeast of Infanta, Quezon. The storm was moving northwestward at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching up to 90 kilometers per hour. — Cristina Chi

