LPA spotted off Palawan

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
May 20, 2025 | 12:00am
The LPA was located 190 kilometers west-southwest of Aborlan in Palawan.
MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) has been spotted in the southwestern part of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported.

PAGASA noted that the LPA has an “unlikely chance of development into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.”

