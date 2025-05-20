LPA spotted off Palawan
May 20, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) has been spotted in the southwestern part of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported.
The LPA was located 190 kilometers west-southwest of Aborlan in Palawan.
PAGASA noted that the LPA has an “unlikely chance of development into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.”
