LIVE LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on Sept. 2 due to 'Enteng,' monsoon

Tropical cyclone "Enteng," which became a storm overnight on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, as seen in this 7:45 a.m. satellite image.

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Metro Manila are experiencing floods on Monday (September 2) due to inclement weather caused by tropical cyclone “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon.

Here is the list of areas affected by flooding: