^

Nation

Blaze in Sta. Mesa razes 38 houses; 2 deaths reported

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 19, 2025 | 7:26pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:50 p.m.) — Several residential buildings were razed by fire in Barangay 628, Anonas Street, Sta. Mesa, Manila on Monday, May 19.

Thirty-eight houses—mostly made of light materials—were destroyed, with damages estimated at P400,000, according to Bureau of Fire Protection Station 2 Commander Cesar Babante.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The fire was declared under control at 6:50 p.m., firefighters said.

Babante added that two individuals were allegedly killed in the incident, though the fatalities have yet to be verified as of writing.

Two others were injured—one sustained head injuries, while another suffered minor burns on his back.

ANONAS ST.

FIRE INCIDENT

STA. MESA
