DOH: Fake health website blocked

The DOH said it asked the PLDT Group to block dohnews.net.

MANILA, Philippines — A website claiming to be a source of legitimate health information has been blocked by a telecommunications company, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

“PLDT and Smart have blocked the fake website dohnews.net in compliance to an order by the Department of Information and Communications Technology and National Telecommunications Commission,” DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said.

The DOH said the public should check out @doh.philippines (Instagram), DOHgovph (X) and www.doh.gov.ph (website) for accurate health information.