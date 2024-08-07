3 nabbed for shabu in Taguig, Las Piñas

MANILA, Philippines — Three persons allegedly in possession of shabu valued at P1.42 million were arrested in separate anti-narcotics operations in Taguig and Las Piñas on Monday.

In Taguig, Joey Javier and Paolo Adam Altamirano, both 37, were apprehended by agents of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group in Barangay San Miguel, PDEG director Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta said.

The suspects allegedly yielded 104 grams of shabu worth P707,200.

Matta said the suspects and their cohort Danilo Cubacub, who remains at large, met with police officers who posed as drug buyers.

In Las Piñas, police nabbed Bernadette Sawali, 49, for alleged possession of 105 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P714,000 in Barangay Talon Uno.

Complaints for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act were filed against the suspects.

“We will continue to carry out our mandate in eradicating illegal drugs to make our country drug-free,” Matta said in a statement.