P544K worth of shabu seized in Sultan Kudarat police operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 6:53pm
The police is now in custody of the P544,000 worth of shabu seized from a dealer entrapped on Sunday night in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat.
COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed police agents confiscated P544,000 worth of shabu from a peddler entrapped in Barangay Villamor in Esperanza town in Sultan Kudarat on Sunday night.

In separate statements released on Monday, the Esperanza Municipal Police Station and the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office said the suspect, Saddam Manalasan Unsay, 32, is now detained, and would be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Unsay yielded peacefully when plainclothes policemen frisked him after selling to them P544,000 worth of shabu in an entrapment operation late Sunday in Purok Bunawag in Barangay Villamor.

The sting that resulted in his arrest was laid with the help of local officials and barangay leaders in Esperanza, according to the Sultan Kudarat PPO.

Unsay is included in the list of the Police Regional Office-12 of the top 10 most wanted narcotics traffickers in Sultan Kudarat province.

