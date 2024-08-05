P38.8 million marijuana from Thailand seized

“This was confirmed during physical examination wherein 99 pieces of heat-sealed packages were found to contain marijuana,” the BOC said.

MANILA, Philippines — Customs officials confiscated P38.8 million worth of marijuana from Thailand at the Manila International Container Port recently.

“Initial X-ray scanning of the shipment on July 31 and Aug. 1 resulted in the detection of suspected dried marijuana inside 78 boxes,” the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Intelligence and Investigation Service said in a report.

The shipment was reportedly consigned to Philippians 4:19 Export and Import General Merchandise. The contraband was reportedly sent by Wilma Bulahagui to Erickson Bulahagui.

“Even as these smugglers and illegal drug traders try to step up their game, I want to assure the public that the BOC is well-equipped to detect and stop the entry of drugs into the Philippines,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said.

BOC personnel have physically examined three of the 78 boxes. The remaining boxes will be opened today.