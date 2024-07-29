^

Nation

2 dead in Zamboanga City accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 2:22pm
2 dead in Zamboanga City accident
The damaged motorcycle of accident fatalities Arnel Deluna and Alemar Baricuatro, is now in the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Office.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A motorist died instantly while his companion also passed away a few minutes later after their speeding motorcycle hit a roadside concrete electric post in Zamboanga City at about midnight Sunday.

In separate initial reports on Monday, the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9, identified the fatalities as Arnel Deluna, who died on the spot, and his companion, Alemar Baricuatro, who also succumbed to injuries while being transported by emergency responders to a hospital.

Deluna and Baricuatro were both from Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur, and were employees of a sardine canning factory in Zamboanga City, according to police officials.

Police investigators and relatives of Deluna and Baricuatro have a common theory that they were possibly both drunk, supposedly on their way home when the motorcycle they were riding hit the power post in one side of Calle Pilar in Ayala Zone 8 area in Zamboanga City.

vuukle comment

ZAMBOANGA CITY

ZAMBOANGA CITY POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bird flu outbreak reported in Tarlac

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Chickens at a commercial farm in Tarlac tested positive for bird flu, the Philippine Egg Board Association reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB accredits 14 new ride-hailing companies

LTFRB accredits 14 new ride-hailing companies

1 day ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has announced that it has accredited 14 new Transport Network...
Nation
fbtw
Fishing ban eyed in areas hit by oil spill

Fishing ban eyed in areas hit by oil spill

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Personnel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources have been deployed to examine the safety of fish in areas affected...
Nation
fbtw
Strong Intellectual Property Code pushed

Strong Intellectual Property Code pushed

9 hours ago
The Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines is in need of immediate amendments as the country demands stiffer provisions...
Nation
fbtw
DA: Vegetable, egg prices to go up

DA: Vegetable, egg prices to go up

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Vegetable and egg prices are expected to go up amid the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina and monsoon rains, according...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Barge runs aground in Zambales

By Ric Sapnu | 15 hours ago
A barge ran aground near Barangay Natividad in San Narciso, Zambales on July 25.
Nation
fbtw

LTO: Ensure road safety as school year starts

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
All Land Transportation Office regional directors and district office heads should ensure the safety of road users as the school year starts today, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP to focus on people with high security threats

PNP to focus on people with high security threats

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday issued a new directive to rationalize the deployment...
Nation
fbtw
BI nabs 2 undocumented foreigners in Benguet

BI nabs 2 undocumented foreigners in Benguet

20 hours ago
The two foreign nationals were arrested in Tuba, Benguet on Saturday morning through a joint operation conducted by BI’s...
Nation
fbtw
Super health center to be constructed in eastern Mountain Province

Super health center to be constructed in eastern Mountain Province

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Villagers of Paracelis town in eastern Mountain Province and neighboring locations can soon have access to a super health...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with