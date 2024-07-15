^

Nation

South Cotabato town has new barangay

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
July 15, 2024 | 12:00am
South Cotabato town has new barangay
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said a resolution of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan providing for the creation of  Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo was ratified in the plebiscite.
Google Map

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Tupi in South Cotabato voted in favor of creating a new barangay during a plebiscite conducted on Saturday.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said a resolution of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan providing for the creation of  Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo was ratified in the plebiscite.

The new barangay will be composed of the sitios of Kitubo and Lamlatang, which will be taken from the village of Miasong; Pato and Landayaw  from Cebuano, and Alpha from Linan. 

“Following the results of the canvass, Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo was created from the existing villages of Cebuano, Linan and Miasong,” the Comelecs said in a statement.

Of the 9,765 registered voters, 2,485 cast their votes or a voter turnout of 25.45 percent. 

Of the total votes cast, 2,393 voted in the affirmative and 89 negative.

vuukle comment

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teachers run for salary increase

Teachers run for salary increase

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Teachers and education workers held a fun run at the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City to reiterate...
Nation
fbtw
Makati&rsquo;s most wanted falls

Makati’s most wanted falls

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
A woman tagged as Makati’s most wanted person was arrested in Cabuyao City, Laguna on Friday, according to the Southern...
Nation
fbtw

69,025 seniors receive Christmas gifts from Valenzuela LGU 

1 day ago
The Christmas season came early for over 69,000 senior citizens in Valenzuela who started receiving their gifts from the city government.
Nation
fbtw
No security threat at President Marcos&rsquo; SONA &ndash; PNP

No security threat at President Marcos’ SONA – PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
No security threat has been monitored in connection with the third State of the Nation Address of President Marcos, the...
Nation
fbtw

Police continue searching for clues in Australians’ slay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police have yet to identify a person of interest in the killing of two Australians and a Filipina in a hotel in Tagaytay City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P35 wage hike in Metro Manila starts July 17

P35 wage hike in Metro Manila starts July 17

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The daily minimum wage for workers in the National Capital Region (NCR) will increase by P35 on July 17.
Nation
fbtw
1,329 MMDA personnel to be deployed for SONA

1,329 MMDA personnel to be deployed for SONA

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
Up to 1,329 personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will be deployed during President Marcos’...
Nation
fbtw
DMW OKs global rollout of OFW Pass

DMW OKs global rollout of OFW Pass

1 hour ago
Overseas Filipino workers can now avail themselves of the OFW Pass service, according to the Department of Migrant Workers...
Nation
fbtw
6 cooling towers at NAIA to be installed

6 cooling towers at NAIA to be installed

By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Six new cooling towers will be installed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 from July 16 to 17, according...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with