South Cotabato town has new barangay

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said a resolution of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan providing for the creation of Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo was ratified in the plebiscite.

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Tupi in South Cotabato voted in favor of creating a new barangay during a plebiscite conducted on Saturday.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said a resolution of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan providing for the creation of Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo was ratified in the plebiscite.

The new barangay will be composed of the sitios of Kitubo and Lamlatang, which will be taken from the village of Miasong; Pato and Landayaw from Cebuano, and Alpha from Linan.

“Following the results of the canvass, Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo was created from the existing villages of Cebuano, Linan and Miasong,” the Comelecs said in a statement.

Of the 9,765 registered voters, 2,485 cast their votes or a voter turnout of 25.45 percent.

Of the total votes cast, 2,393 voted in the affirmative and 89 negative.