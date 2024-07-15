South Cotabato town has new barangay
MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Tupi in South Cotabato voted in favor of creating a new barangay during a plebiscite conducted on Saturday.
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said a resolution of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan providing for the creation of Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo was ratified in the plebiscite.
The new barangay will be composed of the sitios of Kitubo and Lamlatang, which will be taken from the village of Miasong; Pato and Landayaw from Cebuano, and Alpha from Linan.
“Following the results of the canvass, Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo was created from the existing villages of Cebuano, Linan and Miasong,” the Comelecs said in a statement.
Of the 9,765 registered voters, 2,485 cast their votes or a voter turnout of 25.45 percent.
Of the total votes cast, 2,393 voted in the affirmative and 89 negative.
