DA to stop ASF vaccine trial if problem arises

Arnel de Mesa, spokesman for the DA, made the assurance after former agriculture secretary Leonardo Montemayor advised the agency to go slow in conducting trials for ASF vaccine.

MANILA, Philippines — An official of the Department of Agriculture has given assurance that DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. would stop the trial of African swine fever (ASF) should problems arise.

Montemayor’s advice came after the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) warned countries against using substandard ASF vaccines to contain the disease.

“We can determine that (efficacy of the ASF vaccine) during the result of the controlled vaccination... so it will undergo the correct process. The secretary (Tiu Laurel) is strict on this. If he sees a problem and there is a need to stop, (he will order it),” De Mesa said over the weekend.

Tiu Laurel earlier said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would approve this month the country’s first vaccine against ASF for commercial distribution.

He said that after the approval, the DA would conduct a mass trial of the vaccine.

“We are not yet in the commercial (release of the ASF vaccine). There is still no approval from the FDA. We are still in the trial period,” De Mesa said.

He said the DA and the FDA would implement a controlled vaccination during the vaccine trial.

“Laboratory trials conducted on the vaccine showed a high efficacy level,” he said.

The WOAH warned veterinary experts and the hog industry of risks from the use of substandard vaccines.

It said the spread of ASF is a global concern for the industry as no region is left unaffected.

The research community has been working to develop an effective vaccine, the WOAH aid.