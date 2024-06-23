Boy, 3, dies in Tondo hit-and-run; driver nabbed

The boy, Khurt Jan Pareja Castillo, was crossing Solis street when a black van with license plate PLI 520 hit him at around 10:50 a.m. on June 19, according to a report from the Manila Police District.

MANILA, Philippines — A driver of a van was arrested after figuring in a hit-and-run that left a three-year-old boy dead in Tondo, Manila.

The child was rushed to the Ospital ng Tondo, where he was declared dead at 11:37 a.m.

According to a report by News5, closed-circuit television footage from Barangay 215 showed the child had waited for motorcycles to pass before crossing the street when he was suddenly hit by the black van.

The boy’s father said his child was with his grandmother and the two were on their way home when the incident happened.

Another van stopped when its driver saw the black van speeding away.

Residents and barangay officials blocked the black van and apprehended the driver, identified as Leonard Baldesimo Garvin.

The driver is now under police custody and faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.