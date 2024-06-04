^

Sang-atan Festival launched anew to promote cycling in BLISTT

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 4:48pm
Sang-atan Festival launched anew to promote cycling in BLISTT
Short bike ride within the Central Business District of Baguio City on June 3, 2024.
Baguio Public Information Office / Neil Clark Ongchangco

BAGUIO CITY —  Bicycle enthusiasts will have the chance to test their skills and endurance with the kick-off of the "Sang-atan" Festival all over Baguio City, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba and Tublay (BLISTT), launched Monday on World Bicycle Day.

“Sang-atan” in Iluko means uphill.

Bike enthusiasts of Baguio City and Benguet chose “Sang-atan” to precisely capture the challenging terrains of the BLISTT area.

Biker-organizer Joebel Gurang said that the BLISTT “Sang-atan Festival”, already on its second year, seeks to further promote cycling culture not only in Baguio City but also to the rest of BLISTT municipalities.

The theme of this year's BLISTT Sang-atan Festival is “A BLISTTful community: fostering Road sharing towards bike safety and wellness”.

Gurang said that the festival will run for two months with the following events scheduled

  • June 12 - Independence Day ride
  • June 15 - "Sang-at Sabat" (Climb, meet or converge) Bikepackers Welcome Ride where bikers from BLISTT areas will meet bikers from the lowland areas at a designated converging point in the foot of Benguet and will climb back to the mountains of BLISTT.
  • June 23 -  Bike Mechanics Olympics
  • June 30 - BLISTT Bike Challenge
  • July 5 - "Sang-at Silaw" (light) Tour of the Lights Night Ride
  • July 6 -  Challenge of the "Hari ng Ahon" criterion
  • July 14 - Kiddie race, Bike Exposition and the Shimano Gravel Adventure
  • July 21 -  Charity ride will be held for the selected beneficiaries

According to Gurang, the festival will be truly an exciting one as the events will cater to cyclists and aspiring cyclists, local and tourists, from bike commuters to fun and sports cyclists, kids and seniors, women and men.  

 "Truly, we are a growing community.  Our bike count Last year in fact has recorded more than 6,300 people in bicycle during a single day count,"  he stressed.

Gurang added that the events are community-initiated by cyclists’ sweat, tears and time. He is thankful for Baguio City government's support. 

