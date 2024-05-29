^

Nation

2 motorcycles used by robbers in P4.2-M Itogon gold, cash heist found

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 7:23pm
2 motorcycles used by robbers in P4.2-M Itogon gold, cash heist found
Map of Itogon, Benguet
Wikimedia

ITOGON, Benguet— Itogon town policemen found the two motorcycles used in the P4.2 million worth of gold nuggets and cash heist in Barangay Ucab on Sunday night last week.

Itogon town police chief Major Allan Alog said that the two motorcycles, both Mio brand, were found in Sitio Maligaya, Barangay Poblacion. He added that the cops have requested verification processing from the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to identify the registered owners of the motorcycles.

Verification processes are also being done if these two motorcycles were carnapped vehicles, Alog added.

Five masked suspects armed with rifles and handguns aboard two motorcycles barged into the victim’s store on May 19, 2024 evening, taking at least a kilo of gold nuggets and P600,000 cash from the cash drawer.

The robbers ordered the occupants to face downward and ransacked the cash register along with the gold nuggets in a little over ten minutes. 

The Itogon police surmised that robbers carefully planned the heist because they knew the routines of the victim and occupants of the store, taking cue from CCTV footages taken before, during and after during the armed heist.

The robbers then escaped toward Poblacion Itogon on board the motorcycles that led policemen to follow their trail.

The store owner reported to police that she can identify one of the robbers once she sees him again taking cue from their distinct Cordilleran features and accents. 

vuukle comment

BENGUET

ITOGON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNR exec denies EDSA busway violation

PNR exec denies EDSA busway violation

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Philippine National Railway chairman Michael Macapagal yesterday refuted allegations that he illegally used the EDSA bus...
Nation
fbtw
HPG officer, ex-soldier nabbed for escort services in Para&ntilde;aque

HPG officer, ex-soldier nabbed for escort services in Parañaque

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
An officer of the police Highway Patrol Group and a former Army soldier were arrested after they were caught illegally providing...
Nation
fbtw
PNR exec caught using EDSA busway

PNR exec caught using EDSA busway

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
An official of the Philippine National Railways was flagged by personnel of the Department of Transportation for using the...
Nation
fbtw
No mandatory masking at NAIA amid FLiRT COVID-19

No mandatory masking at NAIA amid FLiRT COVID-19

By Rudy Santos | 20 hours ago
Employees at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport are wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the reported...
Nation
fbtw
SC suspends Pasay judge over alleged P6 million bribe

SC suspends Pasay judge over alleged P6 million bribe

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the suspension of a Pasay judge and an acting branch clerk of court who allegedly accepted...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu Gov. Garcia quits Duterte&rsquo;s PDP-Laban

Cebu Gov. Garcia quits Duterte’s PDP-Laban

By Mitchelle Palaubsanon | 20 hours ago
Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has resigned from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan.
Nation
fbtw

Group calls for lease-free broadband installation among property owners

20 hours ago
An advocacy group has urged property owners to lift the lease fees for the installation of broadband connectivity as more Filipinos need internet access, emphasizing it is now a basic necessity.
Nation
fbtw
Luzon grid on red alert anew amid supply crunch

Luzon grid on red alert anew amid supply crunch

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 20 hours ago
The Luzon grid remained on red alert yesterday as power supply dropped to below total demand due to outages and derated capacities...
Nation
fbtw
Diphtheria cases up 75 percent

Diphtheria cases up 75 percent

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Cases of diphtheria in the country have increased by 75 percent, the Department of Health reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with