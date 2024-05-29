2 motorcycles used by robbers in P4.2-M Itogon gold, cash heist found

ITOGON, Benguet— Itogon town policemen found the two motorcycles used in the P4.2 million worth of gold nuggets and cash heist in Barangay Ucab on Sunday night last week.

Itogon town police chief Major Allan Alog said that the two motorcycles, both Mio brand, were found in Sitio Maligaya, Barangay Poblacion. He added that the cops have requested verification processing from the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to identify the registered owners of the motorcycles.

Verification processes are also being done if these two motorcycles were carnapped vehicles, Alog added.

Five masked suspects armed with rifles and handguns aboard two motorcycles barged into the victim’s store on May 19, 2024 evening, taking at least a kilo of gold nuggets and P600,000 cash from the cash drawer.

The robbers ordered the occupants to face downward and ransacked the cash register along with the gold nuggets in a little over ten minutes.

The Itogon police surmised that robbers carefully planned the heist because they knew the routines of the victim and occupants of the store, taking cue from CCTV footages taken before, during and after during the armed heist.

The robbers then escaped toward Poblacion Itogon on board the motorcycles that led policemen to follow their trail.

The store owner reported to police that she can identify one of the robbers once she sees him again taking cue from their distinct Cordilleran features and accents.