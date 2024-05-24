Malabon partners with DBP

Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval and city administrator Alexander Rosete (left) sign a memorandum of agreement with Development Bank of the Philippines president and CEO Michael de Jesus at the Malabon Sports Complex on Tuesday to mark the city’s 425th Foundation Day. The agreement aims to strengthen the delivery of social services to Malabon residents.

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Malabon and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) have entered into an agreement to strengthen projects in the city to improve the lives of its residents.

Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said yesterday the funds that would be collected from the city government’s partnership with the DBP would be used for the construction of at least 308 housing units in Barangay Tinajeros for residents who are near danger zones.

Sandoval said the city government is set to construct a five-story multipurpose building in Barangay Tanong that will house businesses which would in turn provide jobs to their constituents.

The local chief executive said they would also put up an extension building at the Ospital ng Malabon that would give more free healthcare services.

Also in the pipeline is the construction of a four-story parking building near city hall for the city government’s clients.

Sandoval said an area in Barangay Tanong will be the site for the Malabon Sports and Convention Center where conferences, sporting events and seminars can be held.